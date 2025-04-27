India withdraw team from Central Asian Volleyball event in Islamabad

Lahore: Pakistan Volleyball Federation on Sunday said India have withdrawn their contingent from the next month's Central Asian Volleyball in Islamabad.

PVF official Abdul Ahad said India had confirmed sending a 30-member squad, including 22 players for the championship starting May 28 at the Jinnah complex.

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed, diplomatic tension has grown between the two nations.

"The Indian Volleyball officials have informed the regional body that their government has cancelled the NOC issued to them for the tournament after the incident in Pahalgam," Ahad said.

"It is disappointing to know India has withdrawn from the championship and they will be replaced either by Afghanistan or Sri Lanka." Teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are scheduled to compete in the event.