India women brace for stiff test, men eye podium at Asia Team Championships

Qingdao (China), Feb 2 (PTI) A depleted Indian women's side will face an uphill task in defending its crown without talisman PV Sindhu, while the men will bank on a seasoned core to mount a strong podium challenge at the Badminton Asia Team Championships beginning here on Tuesday.

India had scripted history by clinching their maiden women's team gold in the last edition in Malaysia, but Sindhu's withdrawal due to a niggle has dealt a significant blow to their medal hopes.

The absence of the two-time Olympic medallist leaves the younger crop, led by Tanvi Sharma, with the responsibility of carrying the campaign.

The 17-year-old from Punjab was part of the champion team in 2024 although she didn't get to play any games. In two years, Tanvi has emerged as the next big hope in women's singles with a silver medal at World Junior Championships in Guwahati, and a final finish at the US Open Super 300.

She made a rollicking start to the season, pushing World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi and World No. 9 Tomoka Miyazaki to deciders at the India Open and Indonesia Masters, proving she can compete with the world's best.

Unnati Hooda, 18, too is coming into the tournament after a successful 2025 season where she achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 23 and defeated Sindhu at the China Open. The youngest Indian ever to win a BWF Super 100 title, Unnati ended 2025 with a title at the Odisha Masters.

The singles duties will also now rest on Malvika Bansod and Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, while Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, who defended their Syed Modi International crown in December, will spearhead the doubles challenge alongside Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra and Tanisha Crasto.

India open their women's campaign against Myanmar on Wednesday before facing Thailand in Group Y.

The men, bronze medallists from 2016 and 2020, appear better placed with a blend of experience and depth.

The squad has the same core group which won the historic gold at the 2022 Thomas Cup and the onus will be on them to deliver.

Led by World No. 13 Lakshya Sen, the squad also features former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and seasoned campaigner HS Prannoy -- three world championship medallists.

Lakshya has been in good form, having won the Australian Open last year and making the final of Hong Kong Open. Srikanth too had reached the finals at Malaysia Masters and Syed Modi International but Prannoy has endured a tough phase. Rising youngster Ayush Shetty, who won the US Open Super 300 last year, and Tharun Mannepalli will also share the responsibility in singles.

The doubles unit will once again revolve around two-time world championships bronze medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had a subdued start to the season with a quarterfinal and round of 16 finish at Malaysia Open and India Open. The former world No.1 will be hungry to taste success.

Sai Pratheek K, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Hariharan Amsakarunan are the other doubles players.

Clubbed in group C, the men will begin their campaign against Singapore on Wednesday before a tougher group tie against Japan.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals in the biennial continental event.

While the women seek to overcome the void left by Sindhu, the men will look to rediscover rhythm quickly and convert their experience into a podium finish. PTI ATK SSC SSC