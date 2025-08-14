India women complete high intensity training camp ahead of ODI World Cup

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (PTI) The Indian women's team completed a 10-day preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence here ahead of the ODI World Cup at home with focus on strength and conditioning besides match simulations.

India, who have never won a world title, will be expected to end their ICC trophy drought in the 50-over showpiece beginning September 30.

"The camp aimed to enhance fitness levels, fine-tune skills and prepare the squad for the challenges ahead," said the BCCI in a social media post.

India will also play three ODIs against the mighty Australia beginning September 14 before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30.

"We want to break that barrier which all Indians are waiting for. World Cups are always special, always want to do special for my country. Whenever I see Yuvi bhaiya (Yuvraj Singh) it gives me a lot of motivation," captain Harmanpreet Kaur had said earlier this week at the trophy unveiling ceremony for the ODI World Cup.