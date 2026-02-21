India Women elect to bat against Australia in deciding T20I

Adelaide, Feb 21 (PTI) India women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against Australia in the third T20 International here on Saturday.

India made one change to the side from the previous game, bringing in Shreyanka Patil in place of Kranti Goud.

Home captain Sophie Molineux also made one change, including Grace Harris in place of Nicola Carey.

The series is tied 1-1.

Teams: Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux (capt), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh. PTI AM AM APS APS