New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) India woman left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana has retired from all forms of cricket, saying it has been "greatest honour" to represent the country at the highest level of the game.

The 37-year-old Sultana played 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India after making her debut in 2008. She last represented the country in April 2014.

Sultana, however, made a successful comeback in the 2024 and 2025 Women's Premier League seasons, representing UP Warriorz.

"To have represented India at the highest level - in World Cups, tours and battles that tested both skill and spirit - has been the greatest honour of my life," Sultana wrote in an Instagram post announcing her retirement on Thursday.

"Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today," she added.

Sultana picked up 66 wickets in ODIs at an average of 19.39, and 29 scalps in T20Is at an average of 26.27.

She played in two ODI World Cups, in 2009 and 2013, and picked up 12 wickets in 11 matches.

Sultana also featured in three T20 World Cups from 2009 to 2014, and claimed seven wickets.

Sultana is currently a BCCI Level 2 coach.