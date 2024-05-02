India Women opt to bowl against Bangladesh in 3rd T20I

Sylhet, May 2 (PTI) India won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the third women's T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

India are leading the series 2-0 and a win on Thursday will hand the visitors an unassailable 3-0 lead.

India have won the first T20 matches by 44 and 19 runs (DLS method) respectively.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(wK/c), Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM