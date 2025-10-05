India Women reach 86/2 after 20 overs against Pakistan in World Cup tie

Colombo, Oct 5 (PTI) India lost a bit of momentum as well as a key wicket in the form of opener Pratika Rawal to reach 86/2 in 20 overs against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup contest, here on Sunday.

Rawal made an error in judgement to cut a length delivery from Sadia Iqbal which crashed into her off-stump, right after she had hit the Pakistan spinner for a four in the 15th over.

Rawal, who had put on 48 for the opening wicket with Smriti Mandhana (23), fell for 31 (37 balls, 5 fours) Harleen Deol (22 not out) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (9 not out) were thus tasked with revival of India as they added only 32 runs between overs 10-20, with Pakistan doing well in this passage of play to keep things tight. PTI DDV KHS