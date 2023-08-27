India women score another big win in Asian Hockey 5s WC Qualifier

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team registered a 7-1 win over Japan in the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier in Muscat.

Riding high following their 7-2 win against Malaysia in the opener on Friday, India started aggressively on Saturday with in-form Mahima Choudhary opening the scoring in the seventh minute.

She added a second goal in the 30th minute.

The other goal-scorers for India were Akshata Dhekale (8th), Mariana Kujur (12th), Jyoti (23rd), Monika Dipi Toppo (27th), and Ajmina Kujur (30th). PTI AM BS BS