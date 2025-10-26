India Women suffer injury scare as Pratika Rawal hobbles off field during Bangladesh clash

Navi Mumbai, Oct 26 (PTI) India suffered an injury scare on Sunday after opener Pratika Rawal hobbled off the field during their ICC Women’s World Cup match against Bangladesh here.

Rawal, fielding at deep midwicket, twisted her right ankle on the final ball of the 21st over which seemed to have got jammed on the wet field of the DY Patil Stadium here, which remained uncovered throughout this rain-affected contest.

Rawal got close to the ball but due to her feet getting jammed, she fell down on the ground conceding a four as her teammates and India’s support staff ran quickly to assist her.

A stretcher was also rushed to the field by the ground staff but it was not needed as the opening batter hobbled off the field with the help of the Indian support staff.

Rawal, who has forged an extremely successful opening pair with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, is coming off a match-winning 122 against New Zealand which powered India into the semifinals. PTI DDV ATK