India Women to host West Indies and Ireland for limited-overs series in December-January

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Indian Women's team will kickstart their build-up for the next year's ODI World Cup in mid December as they will host the West Indies and Ireland for three matches each, the BCCI announced here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

While India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the West Indies in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, they will also play three one-dayers against Ireland at Rajkot in January.

India will start their home season with three T20Is against the Caribbean side to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on December 15, 17 and 19. The three ODIs in Vadodara will be played on December 22, 24 and 27.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Ireland in three ODIs at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 10, 12 and 15.

Advertisment

Both these ODI series will be a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, a qualification platform for next year's ODI World Cup in India.

Schedule: India vs West Indies: December 15: 1st T20I (Navi Mumbai) December 17: 2nd T20I (Navi Mumbai) December 19: 3rd T20I (Navi Mumbai) December 22 : 1st ODI (Baroda) December 24 : 2nd ODI (Baroda) December 27 : 3rd ODI (Baroda) India vs Ireland: January 10: 1st ODI (Rajkot) January 12: 2nd ODI (Rajkot) January 15: 3rd ODI (Rajkot) PTI AYG DDV