India Women to travel to South Africa for five-match T20I series

Johannesburg, Jan 20 (PTI) Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday announced that they will host India in a five-match T20 International series, beginning at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium on April 17 and running until April 27 across Durban, Johannesburg and Benoni.

The series will open with two matches at Durban's Kingsmead on April 17 and 19 before moving to the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the third and fourth T20Is on April 22 and 25.

The fifth and final match will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on April 27.

The inbound series for the reigning ODI World Cup runners-up will serve as the Proteas Women's final official assignment ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin in England from June 12.

South Africa have been drawn in Group 1 at the global event alongside defending champions Australia, Pakistan, India and two teams from the qualifiers. PTI APS APS AH AH