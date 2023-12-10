Advertisment
#Sports

India women vs England women - 3rd T20I scoreboard

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
10 Dec 2023
New Update

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final T20I between India women and England women at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

England women Sophia Dunkley c Patil b Renuka Singh 11 Maia Bouchier b Renuka Singh 0 Alice Capsey c Rodrigues b Ishaque 7 Heather Knight (c) c sub (M Mani) b AB Kaur 52 Amy Jones c Patil b Ishaque 25 Danielle Gibson b Ishaque 0 Bess Heath c AB Kaur b Patil 1 Freya Kemp lbw b Patil 0 Sophie Ecclestone b Patil 2 Charlie Dean not out 16 Mahika Gaur c Sharma b AB Kaur 0 Extras: (w 12) 12 Total: (All out in 20 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: Renuka Singh 4-0-23-2, Titas Sadhu 1-0-16-0, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-25-2, Saika Ishaque 4-0-22-3, Deepti Sharma 4-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 4-0-19-3. More PTI AYG

Advertisment
Subscribe