India women's hockey team loses 2-3 to Australia in Pro League

London, May 14 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team fought valiantly after conceding three goals against Australia but eventually lost 2-3 in a FIH Pro League match here on Saturday.

Australia took a 3-0 lead through field goals from Courtney Schonell (16th minute), Lexie Pickering (26th) and penalty stroke conversion by Tatum Stewart (35th).

The Indians, however, mounted a comeback in the contest after the change of ends through two penalty corner goals from Deepika and Neha.

India enjoyed the early share of exchanges but failed to break the resolute Australian defence. In the ninth minute, Australia earned their first penalty corner, but India defended stoutly.

In the 13th minute, India were denied by brilliant double save from Australian keeper Aleisha Power. A minute into the second quarter, Schonell scored after a defensive lapse from india.

Six minutes later, Australia doubled their lead when Pickering found the net from a goal mouth melee. Australia dominated the first two quarters and enjoyed a 2-0 lead at half time.

Five minutes into the third quarter Australia secured a penalty corner but first rusher Sunelita Toppo kept the danger away.

Australia were awarded another penalty corner for a stick check, which resulted in a penalty stroke for a foot involvement and Stewart made no mistake to hand her side 3-0 advantage.

The final quarter, however, belonged to India as they pressed hard on the Australian defence and reduced the margin from their first penalty corner, which was neatly converted by Deepika.

India secured two more consecutive penalty corners soon but wasted both. Eight minutes from he final hooter, India had another penalty corner and this time Neha scored from rebound after Deepika's flick was saved by the Australian goalie.

Two minutes from time, India had a great chance to equalise from of a penalty corner but squandered the opportunity. PTI SSC AT AT AT