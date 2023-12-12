India women’s performance against England, Australia could lead to multi-Test series: Beaumont

Navi Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) England batter Tammy Beaumont feels India’s performances in the two women's Tests at home could determine the length of a red-ball series going forward.

The Indian women’s team will take on England in a one-off Test starting on December 14, followed by another one-off Test against Australia to be played from December 21-24.

“Every single one of us in the dressing room would love to play more Test cricket. I am interested to see how India cope during our Test then the Australia Test straight after,” Beaumont told the media here after England’s training session on Tuesday.

“If that goes well, I can see in the future doing two-Test or three-Test series against the top Test nations which will be amazing,” she added.

Beaumont said even though on field England’s mindset does not look similar to the men’s Bazball approach, they share similar values in terms of trying to move the game all the time.

“The mindset is very similar, in terms of, we want to move the game forward at all times and be putting bowlers and batters under pressure. Having that wicket-taking mindset,” she said.

“Potentially won’t have quite as funky fields as Ben Stokes in the Ashes when he was at silly point to a seamer but at the same time we want to try and inspire the next generation of female cricketers not just in England but across the world,” added the opening batter.

Beaumont said despite the lack of playing red-ball cricket, she expects hosts India to have more knowledge of the conditions.

“We tend to focus on ourselves, we are feeling happy and how we want to play our red-ball cricket and what our method is and what our ethos are around it,” she said.

“Having regular Test matches have helped us get to this point but again India have probably played more in the last 2-3 years than they have done in the last 10 years.” “I am sure they have got their learnings and probably have little more knowledge of the surface here at the DY Patil, having played here in the WPL and other times,” Beaumont added.

Beaumont struck 208 in the Women’s Ashes Test in June, a knock that the batter says unlocked new aspects of her game.

“Took a lot of learning from that. It unlocked something in terms how I want to play red-ball cricket and actually play a long innings across a couple of days,” she said.

“In particular, how we want to play Test cricket. My dad reminds me every time that you start on nought, so, I am not going to be thinking I am on 208 but it gave me a lot of confidence knowing I can do it and I have to try and find a way to get somewhere close to that,” Beaumont added. PTI DDV BS BS BS