India women's team climbs to 63rd in FIFA rankings after Asian Cup qualification

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Indian women's football team jumped seven places to 63rd in the latest FIFA rankings, following the landmark win over Thailand that fetched the country a historic berth in the AFC Women's Asian Cup.

This is the Blue Tigresses' highest ranking in nearly two years — they were last ranked 61st on August 21, 2023.

India got the better of higher-ranked Thailand 2-1 in the final game of the qualifiers to book a place in the continental tournament for the first time through the qualifications route.

The team was forced to withdraw from the previous edition of the Asian Cup, held on home soil, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

India started their qualification campaign with a 13-0 thrashing of Mongolia, before registering convincing wins over Timor-Leste (4-0) and Iraq (5-0).

Midfielder Sangita Basfore then scored twice to lead India to a memorable 2-1 win over Thailand in the virtual knockout game.