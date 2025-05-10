India Women’s team looks dispel tricky Sri Lanka in the tri-series final

Colombo, May 10 (PTI) Indian women’s team will hope to produce a strong all-round effort against a tricky Sri Lanka and win the ODI tri-series final here on Sunday.

India's lone defeat in this event came against Sri Lanka but Harmanpreet Kaur’s side has been the most dominant team, finishing at the top of the points table with three wins from four matches.

Sri Lanka finished second with two wins and as many losses while South Africa were at the bottom of the pile with only one one win in four games.

Winning this contest will also be paramount for both India and Sri Lanka, as it would help them in the buildup to the ODI World Cup later this year.

The primary reason behind India's fine run here is their excellent batting effort. With 201 runs at an average of 67, including a century (123) against South Africa, Jemimah Rodrigues has been India’s best batter.

Others like Pratika Rawal (164), Smriti Mandhana (148) and Deepti Sharma (126) have proved to be the vital cogs.

Deepti’s 93 not only consolidated India’s position against South Africa in a league match but also gave another example of the assurance of substance with the bat in the lower-order.

Skipper Harmanpreet, who hasn’t had any big score to her credit so far, often failing to convert starts into big scores. However, her 41 not out, 30 and 28 in the last three matches indicate a big knock could be around the corner.

Sneh Rana has been the best bowler in the competition taking 11 wickets which included a five-wicket haul against South Africa.

On their part, Sri Lanka will hope star batter Harshitha Samarawickrama continues to fire against India in key clashes as her 53 played a pivotal role in the hosts' win in a league match.

The 26-year-old Samarawickrama will also draw confidence from her match-winning 69 not out against India in the T20 Asia Cup final last year, which had powered the Islanders to an eight-wicket victory.

With two fifties and 177 runs in four matches, the left-handed Samarawickrama has been Sri Lanka’s best batter in this series.

Sri Lanka’s captain and key all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu, with 88 runs and five wickets in four matches, hasn’t been at her best so far and her contributions in the summit clash could also influence its outcome.

Dewmi Vihanga (nine wickets) has had the strongest of impacts in the competition among Lankan bowlers but the Indians have negated her well earlier in the tournament.

Teams (from): India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Arundhati Reddy, Sneh Rana, Nallapureddy Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Amanjot Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Shuchi Upadhyay.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Hasini Perera, Piumi Wathsala, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshika Silva, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Dewmi Vihanga, Inoshi Priyadarshini, Achini Kalasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera.

Match starts at 10:00 am IST. PTI DDV UNG