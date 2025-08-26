Indian aerospace scientist appointed Honorary President of Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation

Chennai, Aug 26 (PTI) Research scientist Hanumantula Jeevan Rao has been unanimously elected as the Honorary President of the Republican Public Association - Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation, aimed at enhancing the ties between the two countries.

The decision to appoint Rao was made at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Federation meeting held in July in Astana, Kazakhstan, a press release said here on Tuesday.

Rao, a research scientist in aerospace engineering at Nazarbayev University, Astana, Kazakhstan, is widely known for his work in aerospace engineering and innovation.

His appointment is expected to further boost ties between the two countries in the field of sports, technology and youth development.

A recipient of several awards including the Young Engineer Award 2024-25, he has been featured in both the Indian Book of Records and the International Book of Records for his contributions to science, technology and innovation.

The Kazakhstan Kabaddi Federation recognised Rao's significant contributions to the development and promotion of sports, along with his support in popularising the Kabaddi game in Central Asia.

The Federation aims to widen the reach of Kabaddi through training, competitions and exchange programmes.

On his appointment, Rao said he is committed to strengthen the cultural and sporting ties between India and Kazakhstan while promoting Kabaddi as a sport that unites communities and inspires youth.

Rao would collaborate with Sergey Tsyrulnikov, a Goodwill Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan and also a winner of multiple Guinness World Records. He is also an official ambassador of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Republic of Kazkhstan, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH