Indian AI platform to be used in Sabalenka-Kyrgios ‘Battle of the Sexes’ contest

Dubai, Sep 27 (PTI) Indian sports technology startup KPro will be the Artificial Intelligence partner for the upcoming Aryna Sabalenka versus Nick Kyrgios “Battle of the Sexes” exhibition match in Dubai.

The format pits elite male and female athletes in specially designed competitive settings.

“Indian sports-tech startups have historically focused on grassroots and domestic markets. At the same time, elite international sport has relied mainly on technology providers from Europe, the United States, and Australia,” the company said.

KPro will deploy its computer vision and biomechanics-based systems to analyse player movement, reaction time, and execution in real time without the use of wearables.

According to estimates, the sports analytics market is expected to grow at over 20 per cent annually, driven by adoption across professional sport, youth development programmes, and digital fan engagement.

Former badminton world No 1 and a ‘brand friend’ of KPro.ai Saina Nehwal said, “At elite levels, small improvements make the biggest difference. Data-backed insights help athletes identify strengths and gaps more clearly. When used well, AI becomes a support system rather than a distraction.” PTI COR DDV