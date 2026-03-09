Indian-American Akshay Bhatia storms back to win USD 20M Palmer Invitational

Orlando (US), Mar 9 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia produced a stunning comeback to capture the Arnold Palmer Invitational, rallying from five shots behind with nine holes remaining before defeating Daniel Berger in a playoff to secure the biggest victory of his career here.

Indian-American Bhatia finished regulation play at 15-under-par after a brilliant charge on the back nine. The 24-year-old then sealed the title on the first playoff hole on Sunday, claiming his third PGA TOUR victory and the USD 4 million winner's prize at the USD 20 million Signature Event.

Sahith Theegala also impressed during the tournament, finishing tied sixth. After struggling in the third round with a 3-over 75, the 28-year-old bounced back with a strong final round of 6-under 66 to end the week at 10-under par.

Bhatia's remarkable comeback echoed Arnold Palmer's famous philosophy of "playing boldly." On the back nine he surged with four consecutive birdies starting at the 10th hole, followed by a crucial eagle at the par-5 16th to pull within one shot of the lead and force a playoff.

He was still two shots behind with three holes remaining when he struck a superb 6-iron close to the pin on the 16th, setting up the eagle that sparked his late charge.

"If he was up there watching, he'd probably be proud of how that finished," said Bhatia while wearing the traditional red cardigan awarded to the tournament champion.

"Play bold — that's something everyone associates with Mr. Palmer. I could feel that energy out there. It was amazing, and I'm very fortunate to win this tournament." Bhatia nearly ended the contest in regulation when he attacked the flag on the water-guarded 18th hole. He closed with a 3-under 69 before prevailing in the playoff. All three of his PGA TOUR victories have now come via playoffs.

The win lifts Bhatia into the world's top 20 as the golf season heads into a crucial stretch leading up to next month's Masters.

Berger had appeared in control earlier in the round, holding a four-shot lead at the turn. However, he dropped a shot after missing a seven-foot par putt on the 17th and eventually signed for a 2-under 70 to finish at 15-under 273.

In the playoff, Berger's tee shot drifted left, though he recovered well to reach the front edge of the green nearly 106 feet from the hole. His long putt left him seven feet short, but he missed the par attempt that would have extended the playoff.

Bhatia safely played to the centre of the green and calmly two-putted from just under 30 feet to claim the title, backed by the cheers of "Arnie's Army." Earlier, Bhatia had ignited the charge with four straight birdies on the back nine, including a long putt from nearly 60 feet on the 11th. The decisive moment came on the par-5 16th when his caddie, Joe Greiner, encouraged him before the shot: "Just try to hit the best 6-iron of your life." Berger had been aiming to become the first wire-to-wire winner at Bay Hill in a decade.

The final round began with Bhatia and Berger completing the third round Sunday morning.

Berger had led by three shots until the 18th hole, where he made bogey from the rough while Bhatia drained a dramatic 10-foot birdie putt that hung on the lip for nearly 10 seconds before dropping.

Cameron Young carded a bogey-free 69 to tie for third alongside Ludvig Åberg, who finished with a 67. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler struggled late, recording a double bogey on the 18th for the second straight round and finishing tied for 24th after a 73. PTI Cor AH AH