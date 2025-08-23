Indian-American Bhatia is tied-seventh at Tour Championship

Atlanta (US), Aug 23 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia rode a five-hole stretch with four birdies in the middle of the round and added 3-under 67 to his first round 66 to get to 7-under to be placed tied-seventh at the Tour Championship here.

Bhatia parred seven holes and then birdied the seventh with an eight-foot putt. He holed a 22-footer on the 11th and then two 13-footer for birdies on the 12th and the 13th to get to 4-under.

Back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th set him back but he closed the day with two good shots to 28 feet and two-putted for a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Tommy Fleetwood had eight birdies in his round of 7-under 63 to share the lead on Friday with Russell Henley (66).

Fleetwood is searching for his first PGA TOUR win to go along with a string of DP World Tour titles as he moved to 13-under in the tight race for the USD 10 million prize. The winner this week wins two trophies -- the FedExCup and the "Calamity Jane" replica putter that serves as the TOUR Championship trophy.

Henley had another birdie-birdie finish for a 66 to join him in a share of the lead at 13-under 127 which was extraordinarily low scoring.

Cameron Young boosted his Ryder Cup hopes with a 62 and was two shots behind.

Patrick Cantlay, the FedExCup champion from 2021, shot 30 on the back nine and had a birdie-birdie-eagle finish. He shot 66 and was three behind, along with BMW Championship runner-up Robert MacIntyre.

Scottie Scheffler hit a wedge to a foot on the final hole for a 69, which while not being among his best, did extend his streak of 19 consecutive rounds under par. He was five back.