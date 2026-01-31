Indian-American Theegala continues good run, lies 6th at Farmers Insurance Open

San Diego (US), Jan 31 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala continued his good run as he ended at tied-sixth after the second round at the Farmers Insurance Open here.

Another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia missed his second straight cut with 76-79, but Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju (74-67) made the cut at T-58 with 3-under total.

Englishman Justin Rose scored 65 on the tougher South Course after a 62 on the North Course. He broke his own 36-hole record by two shots at Torrey Pines to build a four-shot lead.

Rose’s total of 17-under 127 broke by two the previous mark held by Rose in 2019, Tom Lehman in 2005 and Lennie Clements in 1996.

Rose led Seamus Power (65-66) by four while Joel Dahmen (70-63) and Max McGreevy (66-67) were tied for third place at 11-under.

Brooks Koepka made the cut on his return to the PGA TOUR after four seasons. The five-time major champion shot 68 on the easier North to make the cut on the line. Koepka was 14 shots behind. The question now is whether anyone can catch Rose.

Theegala, who had finished T-8 at American Express last week, ended the day with a nearly 60-footer hole out for an eagle from the bunker in a round that had three other birdies and back-to-back bogeys on the 11th and the 12th.

Missing the cut were Xander Schauffele, the two-time major champion whose 72-tournament cut streak came to an end. His last missed cut was the 2022 Masters. The cut fell at 3-under 141.

Dahmen, who got into Torrey Pines because two courses allow for a larger-than-normal field, had three eagles in his round of 63 on the North and joined Max McGreevy (67 on North) in a tie for third, six shots behind.