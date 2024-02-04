Indian-American Theegala lies 20th at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach (US), Feb 4 (PTI) Sahith Theegala carded a low key two-under 70 and fell 10 places down to T-20 at the end of the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am here.

Advertisment

The Indian-American had three birdies against one bogey in his round. His earlier cards were 70-67 on the first two days.

Theegala, ranked 18th in the world, was runner-up at season-opening Sentry and then missed the cut at Sony Open before finishing T-64 at Farmers Insurance.

He birdied the second and the fourth and dropped his only bogey of the day on the eighth before picking a lot of pars till the final birdie on the 18th.

Advertisment

With weather being an important factor on the final day, it remains to be seen if the event can finish on time, or even on Monday. The first signature event of the 2024 season could even be cut to 54 holes.

Due to forecasted inclement weather play on Sunday will be without spectators and if the tournament is extended to Monday, spectators will be allowed back on the golf course.

U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark put together a fabulous 12-under 60 on the third day when scoring conditions were great and 74 of the 80 golfers in the field shot par or under. That put Clark in line for another big pay day with a win worth $3.6 million.

Advertisment

Clark broke the course record of 62 shot by Matthias Schwab (2022), Patrick Cantlay (2021), David Duval (1997) and Tom Kite (1983). Clark is seeking his third PGA Tour win and is now 17-under.

Ludvig Aberg was lying second at 16-under in his tournament debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Frenchman Matthieu Pavon continued his fine form and is 3rd at 15-under. Pavon, who has 22 birdies, the most this week, won the Farmers Insurance Open last week. Thomas Detry (63-70-69) at 14-under is tied fourth with Mark Hubbard (65).

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (70), who held a share of the second round lead, is tied at sixth with Justin Thomas (68), Tom Hoge (66) and Jason Day (63). PTI Cor ATK