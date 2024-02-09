Indian-American Theegala tops leaderboard on rain-hit day at WM Phoenix Open

Scottsdale (US), Feb 9 (PTI) Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala, who came close to winning the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, got off to a flying start with a sizzling six-under 65 at the TPC Scottsdale to take lead on a rain-hit opening day here.

Theegala, who since his 2022 runner-up finish won the Fortinet Championships, his only win on the PGA TOUR, is a big crowd favourite at this event.

Despite a delayed start due to weather, Theegala, who warmed up by sitting in his car, opened at the 10th hole and got going with a birdie. He had six more birdies and just one bogey.

He leads Andrew Novak by one, but Novak has played just nine holes.

Shane Lowry and SH Kim shot 67 each and Jordan Spieth had a 68, while Nick Taylor and Cameron Young were at 3-under, but they had played just six and five holes respectively.

Five days after weather shortened the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes, storms have arrived on the PGA TOUR as it moved to the desert.

Only about half the field was able to finish and the rest will return next morning to resume their first rounds.

SH Kim eagled the par-5 13th and got to 6-under with consecutive birdies starting on No. 5, but closed with two bogeys to shoot 67, matching Shane Lowry. Jordan Spieth shot 68.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was 1-over through six holes in his bid to become the first PGA TOUR player to win the same tournament three straight times since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

Theegala broke through with his first PGA TOUR win last fall at the Fortinet Championship, earning a spot in The Sentry to open the 2024 season. Theegala finished second in Maui, a shot behind Chris Kirk, and tied for 20th at Pebble Beach last week. Theegala was third at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.