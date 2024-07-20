Indian archery, rowing teams first to check in at Paris Games Village

Paris, Jul 20 (PTI) India's chef-de-mission for Paris Olympics, Gagan Narang on Saturday informed that archery and rowing contingents are first from the country to check in at the Games village and said the athletes are eager to begin their campaign at the sporting extravaganza.

While archery and rowing contingents checked in at Paris Games village on Friday, the Indian men's hockey team will arrive on Saturday from the Netherlands, where it was undergoing its final preparation.

"I arrived in Paris on Thursday night and have taken stock of the arrangements inside the Games Village for the Indian contingent. Archery and rowing were the first Indian teams to arrive on Friday and have comfortably checked-in. The athletes are slowly settling in and are exploring the Village,” said Narang, the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist shooter.

He further stated the mood among the athletes is that of excitement and anticipation.

"The mood is certainly upbeat. We have the Indian men's hockey team arriving on Saturday. Surely, I am reminded of my hay days at the Olympics as an athlete.

"While there is a lot of excitement, athletes will also want to get some game time in the competition arenas. We want to make sure the athletes’ have everything they need ahead of the start of their respective events," added Narang, a four-time Olympian.

The decorated Indian shooter, who is also the recipient of the prestigious Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri awards, expressed his gratitude to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for appointing him as the chef-de-mission for the Paris Games.

"It is a matter of great honour for me to travel with the Indian contingent as the Chef-de-Mission for Paris Olympics. I express my heartfelt gratitude for considering me for the role, and giving me a chance to once again serve my country on the sports' biggest stage," Narang said.

"As an athlete myself, I fully understand the requirements of elite athletes at the world's greatest sporting extravaganza. I will work strenuously to motivate and inspire the Indian contingent, while also safeguarding their priorities to perform their optimum.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play the role of the primary liaison between our athletes, the organising committee, and other relevant stakeholders during the Games and will ensure a smooth and efficient process," he said.

India will be represented by 117 athletes across 20 disciplines at the Paris Olympics.

"It is a matter of great pride for me to see the growing number of medal contenders in the Indian contingent. Each and every athlete in our contingent is capable of not only being on-par against the best athletes of the world but can also surpass them and bring laurels to the nation," Narang said.

"Having a strong contingent puts India on the hot seat as we gear up for Paris." The Paris Games will be held from July 26 to August 11. PTI SSC SSC ATK