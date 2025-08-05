Indian Army FT edge past 10-men Tribhuvan Army FC 1-0

Jamshedpur, Aug 5 (PTI) P. Christopher Kamei's solitary first half strike powered Indian Army FT to a 1-0 win over 10-men Tribhuvan Army FC in a Group C fixture of the Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

Tribhuvan Army FC thus finished their Durand Cup campaign with one point from three matches while Indian Army has three points from two matches.

Tribhuavan Army started the match on the front foot controlling the possession and pace of the game and created the first real chance of the game with Gagandeep Singh palming away Gillespye Jung Karki’s header to safety.

Indian Army started to settle into their rhythm and showed more control in possession and created chances of their own, taking the lead in the 21st minute.

Wangden Tamang found Kamei on the edge of the box with a cross from the left wing who controlled the ball with his left foot and with a precise low shot, the experienced midfielder found the bottom corner past the diving goalkeeper.

Troubles mounted for the side from Nepal as they were reduced to 10 men in the 29th minute as goalkeeper Bikash Kuthu was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Liton Shil outside the penalty box while trying to stop the striker who ran free from the defence and had also rounded the keeper.

The resultant free kick taken by the goal scorer Kamei hit the crossbar.

The Nepali Army side showed character even with a man down as they continued to press forward in search of the equaliser.

The forwards were able to find some good positions in the danger area but they were denied by a combination of some solid defending as the scores remained the same into the break.

In the end, Christopher Kamei’s first half strike was enough to secure their first win of the tournament and secure three points. PTI APA UNG