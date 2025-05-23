Indian Army officer bags four medals at World Masters Games in Taiwan

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Major Rohit Kadian of the Indian Army has brought laurels to the nation with a stellar performance at the 11th World Masters Games being held in Taiwan, bagging four medals, officials said on Friday.

The games are being held from May 17 to 30.

"Competing against elite international athletes and former olympians, Major Kadian showcased grit, determination and world-class athleticism, making a mark on the global stage," said a senior Army official.

His remarkable four-medal haul underlines not only his personal excellence but also the spirit of resilience and discipline that defines the Indian Army, the official said.

Major Kadian, a distinguished officer and a dedicated sportsman, delivered an inspiring medal-winning run, with a gold medal in 1500 m race (40-45 age category), earning the title of world champion besides silver medal in 800 m and 5000 m races and a bronze medal in the 400 m race, the official said.

Major Kadian's achievements resonate as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes and servicemen across the nation. The Indian Army continues to nurture sporting talent among its ranks and his feat reaffirms its commitment to excellence on and off the field, he added. PTI KND AS AS