Indian athletes' confidence has reached new high: Gagan Narang

Paris, Jul 25 (PTI) Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang said Indian athletes' mindset has changed over the years and their confidence has touched unprecedented levels, encouraging them to set their sights on a gold medal.

The London Games bronze medallist, who is serving as India's Chef-de-Mission at the Paris Olympics, felt the Indian athletes are now not intimidated by their counterparts from other countries.

"There is a huge change in the motivation and the level of thinking our athletes have today. We used to feel scared, under-confident because other countries were better. But slowly that's changed, the mindset (has) changed," Narang told reporters here.

"People started watching sports, playing it, then we had great performances. The confidence is at a new high. Today's athletes don't go just to participate, they go to perform.

"Someone in the top 8 or 5 wants to win a medal today and not just any medal but a gold. That's the difference in thinking of the athletes today.

"They don't think anyone is above them. They rate competitors at par and that's a very positive sign for Indian sport," Narang added.

The 41-year-old said there has been an "unprecedented coordination" between the Sports Ministry, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the national federations.

"The support we have got from the government (this time) we never got before. The support has increased in the past few years, TOPS' players have increased, they have got all the facilities they wanted.

"There is unprecedented coordination between the Ministry and SAI, IOA NSFs. Hopefully, the athletes will be motivated and this will translate into medals," he added.

On donning a new hat after competing at four Olympics as an athlete, Narang said "I feel happy and proud to be one of the few Chef De Missions who is also an Olympics medallist.

"There are a handful of people. It's an honour for me. I was contributing to shooting athletes and now I'm able to contribute to all Indian athletes.

"It's a proud moment for me and also a responsible one. I'm hoping I can handle pressure like I did in London (Olympics). It's a different kind of pressure." PTI APA UNG APA 7/21/2024