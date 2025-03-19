Indian athletes have talent but need winning mindset to dominate: Heinrich Popow

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Former world champion and Paralympic gold medallist sprinter Heinrich Popow feels that Indian athletes have the talent but to dominate their events consistently, they need to break mental barriers, receive stronger institutional support, and develop a winning mindset.

The 41-year-old German, who claimed gold in 100 metres sprint at 2012 London Games, has won 27 medals across Paralympic Games, Worlds and European Championships.

"One of the biggest hurdles to global success isn't physical -- it's mental," Popow told PTI Videos in an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of Ottobock Running Clinic event.

"Mental block is something that really holds you back from the top, in the world. Sometimes if you talk to a US athlete, you see the athlete is not even ready for a medal but is talking about gold," he said.

India won 29 medals in last year's Paris Paralympics Games.

Popow, whose left leg was amputated up to thigh due to Ewing's sarcoma in the left fibula at the age of nine, urged the Indian para-athletes to think beyond medals and focus on world records and legacies.

"Even a disability starts with your mindset, you have to think far, far beyond medals," he added.

"You have to think about and you have to make yourself tall, show the world we're not hiding. I think India and Germany have the same problem, we are more quiet but we need to be bold and show the world that we are here to stay." Popow also highlighted that the athletes should not have to worry about their livelihood while training. Government initiatives and corporate sponsorships must ensure that para-athletes can dedicate themselves to their sport full-time.

"I remember winning the bronze was possible but for winning a gold medal, I had to become professional and to become professional, you have to have the possibility to concentrate on sport and not being afraid about your quality of life.

"The government needs to take care of the athletes who are investing time for taking care of India's flag," he said.

According to Popow, India has great coaches, but exposure to international methodologies, training camps, and collaborations with elite trainers will give para-athletes the edge they need.

Popow's family emigrated from Kazakhstan to Germany when he was seven years old.

Ottobock, the company Popow represents, believes that sport is a tool for empowerment.

"We use sport as our DNA, we love to use the power of sports. There is one quote that says, 'Sports has the power to change the world', and we here at Ottobock believe in that," he concluded.