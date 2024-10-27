Indian batters were exposed by Santner; Kohl’s form not a concern: Simon Doull

Pune, Oct, 27 (PTI) Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull attributed India’s shocking series defeat to their batsmen’s inadequacies against spin bowling but he was not ready to write off underwhelming star batter Virat Kohli.

Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner grabbed 13 wickets as the Kiwis walloped India by 113 runs in the second Test here on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“There's a misconception that Indian players are better players of spin. I think they've had better spinners and they've been able to expose the opposition batters. But in this Test (at Pune), their batters were exposed a little bit by a very, very good performance from Mitchell Santner,” Doull told PTI Videos.

Even though Doull said negating spin is no longer a forte of many teams, he conceded that Indian batters’ capitulation against “not a world-class spin bowling attack” of New Zealand offered some worrying signals.

“I think you get used to playing on such good wickets. And when it does turn, techniques get exposed a little bit. For a long time, when India played on turning surfaces, they still had the best spinners in the world in Jadeja and Ashwin.

"So, they've been able to undo other sides. In this Test match, they were undone by a New Zealand side that, with all due respect, is not a world-class spin bowling attack. So, that will be a concern of some sort,” he detailed.

Kohli’s modest run in the ongoing series was one of the talking points, as the veteran batter succumbed to spin three times in four innings.

But Doull did not read too much into the former Indian captain’s dismal form, and said it would not have an effect in the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia.

“There're issues against spin but he's not the only one. You're not going to find those (spin-friendly) conditions in Australia. He (Kohli) had a great series Down Under.

“He plays quick bowling as well as he has for the last four or five years. So, I don't think it's a concern,” he noted.

The 55-year-old also defended Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for his defensive approach and placed veteran bowlers in the side as culpable for the series defeat.

“I think winning the toss is crucial. For Rohit, the wrong decision at Bangalore was crucial. He's admitted to that as well. New Zealand seamers took advantage of that,” he said.

Rohit elected to bat first in the opening Test under overcast conditions and his side got bowled out for a pathetic 46, which eventually transpired into an eight-wicket defeat.

The second Test saw a different scenario as New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and smartly elected to bat first, realising that batting fourth on Pune pitch would be a tough task.

“Winning the toss in this Test (at Pune), when you knew, pitch was going to turn…it might not have looked like a big score, 259 in the (NZ) first innings.

“But it was made to look like a really big score because the ball was turning. So, I think Tom Latham's captaincy was outstanding for the most part.” Doull, who took 98 wickets from 32 Tests, said senior bowlers too should have taken more responsibility.

“People say Rohit might have been a touch defensive, but that comes down to the bowlers. There're very, very senior spin bowlers in that side.

“If you can't trust an Ashwin or a Jadeja to set his own field, you can't blame Rohit for that all the time. I think the bowlers have to have some part to play in that as well,” he explained.

Moving over to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Doull said winning the third Test at Mumbai against the Kiwis will do a world of good to their morale ahead of the marquee clash starting next month.

“They have to forget about this series. They could go out and win the third Test in Wankhede and go to Australia with a little bit more confidence. In Australia, quick bowlers will be required. India batters, I think, will be a lot better off on good surfaces. That's what you tend to get in Australia.” Doull said India have good enough players to tackle the Australian challenge.

“It'll come down to how they play the quick bowlers from Australia – the tall, slightly bouncier bowlers. But they've got the batters to do the job, I think, in good conditions.

“And if later on in the Test matches, whether it be in Perth or whether it be in Sydney, it starts to turn and bounce a little bit, then their spinners will come into play.” New Zealand also became the first visiting side to win a Test series in India after 12 years, and Doull termed it remarkable.

“I think it's one of the greatest moments in New Zealand cricket history. Teams don't come here and beat India once, let alone twice. And for a New Zealand team to do it without one of their star batters – Kane Williamson – it's just a phenomenal performance,” he signed off. PTI AS UNG 7/21/2024