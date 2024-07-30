Indian batting flounder as Sri Lanka bowl out visitors for 137 for 9

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Jul 30 (PTI) Sri Lankan spinners caught Indian batters napping on a track that offered big turn and variable bounce, but the visitors did manage a decent 137 for 9 in the inconsequential third T20 International here on Tuesday. On a pitch that is not conducive for slam-bang approach, the total could prove to be a fighting one.

While Matheesha Pathirana, the premier slinger couldn't bowl due to a shoulder injury sustained while fielding, Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka used their four-pronged spin attack to good effect choking the run-flow and also getting wickets at regular intervals. Shubman Gill (39 off 37 balls) and Riyan Parag (26 off 18 balls) added 54 runs for the sixth wicket after India were left tottering at 48 for 5 at one stage, but most of them would put hand on their hearts while admitting that the shot-selection left a lot to be desired.

Sanju Samson scored his second duck in successive matches and the manner of his dismissal would certainly bother him.

With Rishabh Pant rested, Samson got yet another opportunity but a desperate slog off debutant seamer Chamindu Wickramasinghe (1/17 in 4 overs) saw him being holed out in the deep cover.

Rinku Singh (1) after a dream first season is going through a rough patch and a moment of indiscretion brought about his downfall as the left-hander didn't reach to the pitch of the length bowl while going for a big hit.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's staple shot behind the square found a fielder and Shivam Dube (13) mostly couldn't read the deliveries that turned away from him. Maheesh Theekshana (3/28) was the standout bowler for Lanka.

In the midst of this, Gill curbed his natural attacking instincts while Parag showed glimpses of his batting talent as they complemented each other for a while.

Gill's inside out lofted boundary over covers and Riyan's succesive maximums off Wanindu Hasaranga were the highlight of Indian batting before both fell while attempting glory shots. PTI KHS KHS 7/21/2024