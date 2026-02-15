Indian bowlers run riot, Pakistan slump to 94 for 7 after 15 overs in T20 World Cup

Colombo, Feb 15 (PTI) India's pace aces Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, backed by spinner Axar Patel, kept Pakistan under relentless pressure, leaving them reeling at 94 for 7 after 15 overs in a T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Pandya sparked the onslaught in the opening over after India posted 175 for 7, dismissing Sahibzada Farhan for a duck. Jasprit Bumrah then piled on the pressure with a double strike in the next over, removing Saim Ayub (6) and skipper Salman Agha (4) to leave Pakistan reeling at 13 for 3 after just two overs.

Axar Patel (2/29) compounded Pakistan's woes by clean bowling Babar Azam (5) and later dismissing the well-set keeper-batter Usman Khan (44 off 34 balls), as the innings lurched from one setback to another.

Usman and Shadab Khan had sparked a brief resurgence with a 39-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but the former's dismissal triggered yet another collapse in the Pakistan innings.

Faheem Ashram (8 not out) and Shaheen Afridi (6 not out) were at the crease.

Earlier, opener Ishan Kishan's explosive 40-ball 77 provided India the ideal launchpad to post a competitive total.