Indian boxers add 4 more gold medals, finish 3rd in Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships,

Amman (Jordan), May 1 (PTI) Indian boxers wrapped up their campaign at the inaugural Asian U-15 & U-17 Championships in style, adding four gold medals on the final day to finish third overall.

India's tally included 15 gold, 6 silver, and 22 bronze medals, placing them behind table-toppers Kazakhstan and second-placed Uzbekistan.

The final day of the tournament saw the Indian U-17 contingent bag four more gold medals -- all from the girls' division.

Khushi Chand (46kg) edged past Mongolia’s Altanzul Altangadas in a hard-fought 3:2 win, while Ahaana Sharma (50 kg) and Jannat (54kg) delivered dominant 5:0 victories over opponents from Uzbekistan.

The final gold came through Anshika (80+kg), who ended her bout against Jordan's Jana Alalawneh with a first-round RSC to seal India's 15th title of the championships.

"A proud and satisfying performance by our young boxers at the continental stage! These young boxers are the future of Indian boxing. With this foundation, I have no doubt we’ll see many of them on the Olympic stage in the years to come," Indian Boxing's Interim Committee Chairman Ajay Singh said.

In the boys' U-17 section, Devansh (80kg) settled for silver after a 0:5 loss to Kazakhstan's Mukhamedali Rustembek.

The Indian U-17 boy's team concluded the tournament with one silver and six bronze medals.

Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Harsika (63kg) added two more silvers to the tally, as the Indian U-17 girls finished with four gold, two silver, and five bronze medals. PTI APA UNG