Indian boxers continue winning run at Asian U-15 & U-17 C'ships

Amman (Jordan), Apr 21 (PTI) Indian boxers extended their winning streak at the Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships with three emphatic victories on the second day of the competition here.

School Games Federation of India (SGFI) gold medallist Tikam Singh (52kg) dominated UAE's Ali Almesmari, sealing the bout with a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) in the third round.

Udham Singh (54kg) outboxed Iran's Mohammadparsa Motevalianastanehsari to notch a commanding 5-0 win, while Rahul Gariya (57kg) overpowered Chinese Taipei's Li Shou-Xun with an RSC verdict in the opening round.