Indian boxers win 7 gold medals at Belt and Road Youth Boxing Gala

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Indian boxers claimed a rich haul of 26 medals including 7 golds, at the in the third Belt and Road International Youth Boxing Gala being held at Xinjiang, China.

The event is an Under-17, Under-19, and Under-23 international competition.

The girls' team dominated the finals with 5 gold, 5 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Laxmi (46kg), Radhamani (60kg), Harnoor (66kg), Jyoti (75kg), and Anshika (+80kg) clinched gold in style, while Chandrika (54kg) settled for silver against a Chinese opponent.

All-India clashes in the 46kg, 60kg, 66kg, and +80kg categories ensured additional silver and bronze medals.

In the boys' category, India secured 2 gold, 2 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

Falak (48kg) and Udham Singh Raghav (54kg) clinched gold with commanding wins over Kazakh opponents, while Dhruv Kharb (46kg) and Piyush (50kg) settled for silver after closely fought bouts.

Uday Singh (46kg), Aditya (52kg), Ashish (54kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Jaideep Singh Hanjra (80kg), and Loven Gulia (+80kg) contributed bronze medals to the tally.

India had sent a 58-member contingent comprising 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 5 support staff, and 1 Referee & Judge.

Only U-17 boys and girls represented India at this edition, with the team selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, where medalists across Asian Youth Games and Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories earned their place. PTI APA KHS