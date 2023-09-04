Indian boxing team for Asian Games to train in China ahead of multi-sport event

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Indian boxing team for the Asian Games will undergo a 17-day training camp in the Chinese city of Wuyishan ahead of the continental multi-sporting event in Hangzhou, the national federation said on Monday.

Thirteen boxers and 11 support staff members left for China on Sunday, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a tweet.

The training camp will continue till September 20.

"Post that, the team will leave for Hangzhou to participate in the Asian Games," the BFI said.

Indian Squad for the Hangzhou Asian Games: Men: Deepak (51 kg), Sachin (57 kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5 kg), Nishant Dev (71 kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 kg), Sanjeet (92 kg) and Narender (+92 kg).

Women: Nikhat Zareen (50 kg), Preeti (54 kg), Parveen (57 kg), Jaismine (60 kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66 kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg).