Sports

Indian boys and girls in World Junior Squash team event quarters

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Houston (USA), Jul 21 (PTI) Indian boys and girls moved into the quarterfinals in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships here to set up a clash with higher-ranked South Korea and Malaysia respectively here.

The boys beat Canada 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals and will meet fourth seeds Korea, while the girls will take on third-seeded Malaysia after finishing second in Group D, following their loss to Hong Kong 1-2 in their final league clash.

Shaurya Bawa, who won the individual bronze, rallied to beat Youssef Sarhan in a five-gamer, while Arihant KS avenged his individual event loss to Ewan Harris with an impressive win.

Results: Boys (pre-quarters): India bt Canada 2-0 (Arihant KS bt Ewan Harris 15-13, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2; Shaurya Bawa bt Youssef Sarhan 12-14, 9-11, 11-7, 11-3, 11-1).

Girls (Group D): India lost to Hong Kong 1-2 (Nirupama Dubey lost to Helen Tang 4-11, 10-12, 2-11; Anahat Singh bt Ena Kwong 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; Shameena Riaz lost to Ka Huen Leung 4-11, 9-11, 10-12). PTI AM AM KHS

Subscribe