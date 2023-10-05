Indian canoers and kayakers move to semis

Hangzhou, Oct 5 (PTI) Indian canoers and kayakers enjoyed a good day in the office as all four of them moved to the semifinals in their respective events at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Vishal Kewat moved to the men's canoe semifinal after finishing fourth in the second heats with a total time of 131.14 which included 12 penalty seconds.

Shikha Chouhan advanced to the women's kayak semi-finals with a time of 145.83, she was also handed 8 penalty seconds for a total time of 153.83s.

Hitesh (119.03s) and Shubham Kewat (122.98s) also progressed to the men's kayak semifinals after finishing 3rd and 4th respectively in the second heats. PTI APA KHS KHS