Indian challenge ends at Thailand Masters badminton

Bangkok, Jan 31 (PTI) Former world no.1 shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian crashed out of the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament as Indian challenge ended here on Friday.

While Srikanth lost 17-21 16-21 against sixth seed Zheng Xing Wang of China, former world junior no.1 Subramanian gave a tough fight to another Chinese Xuan Chen Zhu before losing 21-19 18-21 13-21 in a match that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.

Later in the day, eight-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and K Sai Pratheek lost 19-21 18-21 to second seeds Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia.

Young Rakshitha Ramraj also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, going down fighting 21-19 14-21 9-21 to Thailand's Thamonwan Nithiittikrai in another match. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM