Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Sep 15 (PTI) The Indian women's double pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to Chinese Taipei's Jiang Yi-Hua and Li Zi Qing in the quarterfinal of the Vietnam Open here on Friday.

The third seeded Indian duo went down 21-18 15-21 15-21 to their unseeded opponents in one hour two minutes.

With the loss, India's challenge ended in the Super 100 tournament. PTI TRN APA APA