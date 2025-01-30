Indian challenge ends in 75K ITF Women's Tennis Tournament

Pune, Jan 30 (PTI) Indian challenge ended in the 75K ITF Women's Tennis Tournament when Rutuja Bhosale and her British partner Alicia Barnett lost in the semifinals in straight sets here on Thursday.

The pair of Bhosale and Barnett lost to the Russian combination of Maria Kozyreva and Iryna Shymanovich 6-3, 6-1 at the Deccan Gymkhana.

Kozyreva and Shymanovich will take on the fourth seeded pair of Alevtina Ibragimova and Pridankina in the semifinal.

In women's singles, top seeded Leolia Jeanjean of France, third seeded Panna Udvardy from Hungary, Russia's seventh seeded Elena Pridankina and her compatriot Tatiana Prozorova moved in the semifinals.

The unseeded Prozova got the better of the fourth seeded Kathinka Von Deichmann from Liechtenstein 6-4, 7-5. Pridankina struggled before overcoming Shymanovich 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4 in another quarterfinal contest.

Jeanjean scored a 6-3,6-2 win over Brazilian Laura Pigossi 6-3, 6-2 while Udvardy accounted for Britain's Yuriko Lily Miyazaki 7-6 (8), 6-2 to make the semifinals.

Results: Singles (quarterfinal): Leolia Jeanjean (FRA) [1] bt Laura Pigossi (BRA) [5] 6-3, 6-2; Panna Udvardy (HUN) [3] bt Yuriko Lily Miyazaki (GBR) [6] 7-6(8), 6-2; Tatiana Prozorova (RUS) bt Kathinka Von Deichmann (LIE) [4] 6-4, 7-5; Elena Pridankina (RUS) [7] bt Iryna Shymanovich 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles (semifinals): Alevtina Ibragimova /Elena Pridankina (RUS) [4] bt Eden Silva (GBR) /Anastasia Tikhonova (RUS) [1] 2-6, 6-3 [10-8]; Maria Kozyreva (RUS) [2] /Iryna Shymanovich (RUS) bt Alicia Barnett (GBR) /Rutuja Bhosale (IND) 6-3, 6-1. PTI DDV AH AH