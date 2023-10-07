Indian climbers' campaign ends; women lose in semifinals

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (PTI) Indian climbers Saniya Farooque Shaikh and Shivani Charak's challenge ended at the Asian Games as both lost in the semifinals here on Saturday.

Advertisment

In the women's Boulder and Lead semifinal, Saniya and Shivani finished 14th and 15th respectively, and failed to qualify for the final.

Saniya scored a total of 21.26 points (12.26 in boulder and nine in lead), while Shivani scored 20.23 (12.13 in boulder and 8.1 in lead).

The final match will be played later today at the Shaoxing Keqiao Yangshan Sport Climbing Centre.

Earlier in the speed-climbing event, India's Anisha Verma, Shivpreet Pannu and Aman Verma had lost in the quarterfinals, while Dhiraj Dinkar Birajdar failed to enter the round of eight.

Sport climbing was included in the Asian Games at Jakarta in 2018, and India has not won a single medal in the sport at the event. PTI TRN AM AM AM