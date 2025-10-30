Indian coach educators participate in FIFA Development Pathway Programme in Jakarta

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A group of Indians took part in the FIFA Coach Educators Development Pathway Programme, a five-day intensive course held in Jakarta and organised by the world football governing body's coaching development department.

The Indian contingent included Vivek Nagul (AIFF head of coach development), Sajid Dar, Mariano Dias, Shakti Chauhan, Caetano Pinho, Shekhar Kerkar, and Parthasarthy Thulasi.

The workshop aimed to strengthen the knowledge and capacity of coach educators, focusing on modern coaching principles, advanced educational methodologies, and peer-to-peer learning.

The sessions were conducted under the leadership of Branimir Ujević, FIFA head of coach education, and facilitated by Oscar Díaz, coaching development delivery manager for AFC and OFC.

Technical expertise was provided by Scott O'Donnell, Savio Medeira, Sean Douglas, and Jamal Alhassani.

The programme also served as an important platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange among participants from India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Cambodia, fostering cross-regional dialogue and the sharing of best practices in coach education.

IWL referees undergo technical and medical training ================================= The All India Football Federation (AIFF), in collaboration with Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS), conducted a three-day workshop for referees from October 24 to 26 in Mumbai, as part of their preparation for the Indian Women's League (IWL) 2025-26 season.

This workshop was led by instructors Maria Rebello and Uvena Fernandes and saw participation from 23 referees.

Chaitali Paul, member, referees committee, served as the observer.

Hands-on sessions were conducted to enhance the participants' on-field knowledge on positioning, mobility, and decision-making during key match incidents.