Indian compound archers secure historic high, but Olympic recurve section continues to lag behind

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) An unprecedented haul of nine medals by the Indian archers at the Asian Games overshadowed the stark reality of their underwhelming performance in Olympic recurve discipline where they yet again failed to secure a quota place for Paris.

Advertisment

The continental showpiece was the second Olympic-qualifying event after the Berlin World Championships in August, but the archers are yet to secure any so far with the Olympics less than a year away.

A silver and a bronze by the men's and women's teams respectively may have ended a 13-year wait for a medal in the recurve at the Asian Games, but the question remains whether Indian archers are making the right progress to fulfil their dream of winning an elusive Olympic medal.

Barring Sydney 2002, where they failed to secure a quota, Indian archers have entered the Olympics since Barcelona 1988.

Advertisment

Twice, Deepika Kumari entered the fray as No. 1, while the men's team was also in top-three heading into 2012 London, but on each occasion they fell by the wayside, drawing blank in eight appearances.

The biggest disappointment in archery at the Asian Games came in the men's section where two-time Olympian Atanu Das and rising Army archer Dhiraj Bommadevara were both eliminated in the shoot-offs in their respective quarterfinals.

The duo also had a spirited qualifications round, making the cut as fourth (Das) and sixth seeds (Dhiraj).

Advertisment

Fresh from shocking double Olympic gold medallist Kim Woojin at the World Cup Final, 21-year-old Dhiraj misfired his arrows twice in two sets to squander his lead and go down to lower-ranked Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan.

Das, on the other hand, rallied to snatch a 5-3 lead against his Chinese rival Qi Xiangshuo but failed to seal it in the final set and ended his campaign in the shoot-off where the Indian lost out by millimetres after both shot in the 10-ring.

"I tried my best but I'm not satisfied with the individual result, especially unhappy for the fact that I lost out by millimetres. But at the same time, we performed well as a team," Das told PTI from Hangzhou.

Advertisment

"I don't want to give any excuses for losing the individual event. But I promise to get back stronger. I believe in the process.

"We have two more chances to qualify for the Paris Olympics. And we're going to do it. Let's keep working hard individually and as a team," Das asserted.

Admitting that they were nowhere close to the compound archers, Dhiraj Bommadevara said, "It's very less (medal count in recurve), but we are happy at least we could win a medal in the team events after so many years.

Advertisment

"I'm not satisfied with my individual result and made unfortunate mistakes, I will try my best not to repeat this again.

"We are gradually improving. The performance will certainly boost our morale and we are committed to do well in individual events.

"This team has the perfect coordination, we show faith in each other and we promise to return stronger," Dhiraj said.

Advertisment

'Let's not be critical' =============== Basking in the glory of compound archers, India's high-performance coach Sanjeeva Singh said it's time to rejoice and not be critical.

"Let us be happy with the performance and not be critical... Things will improve and recurve team performance will go up in due course.

"The recurve archers have done well over the last six months and are gradually building up their skills and have started winning," he said.

The Asian Championships in Bangkok next month and the World Cup before the Olympics in June are the last two Olympic qualifying events.

Singh is confident his wards will qualify for the Olympics, if not in the two tournament then by virtue of their higher ranking.

"Our overall world ranking is improving and based on that we will qualify for the Olympics. Sitll, we will try to qualify from the Asian Championship and the Final Olympic Qualification tournament.

"From each tournament, we are learning and working on the mistakes so that we perform better next time. We are bound to qualify and win at the Paris Olympics," he said.

Jyothi, Ojas show ============= Having conquered the world in three events, it was time for the compound archers to rule the continent. And, they lived up to the reputation, returning with seven medals and sweeping all the yellow metal in the team events.

India also got its first individual Asian Games champion in Hangzhou with world champion Ojas Deotale and veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam taking the top honours. They also hogged the limelight, winning three medals each.

In an all-India final, Deotale defeated 34-year-old Abhishek Verma, the 2014 edition silver medallist.

Verma would have returned a bit disappointed, having failed to taste an Asian Games gold in three appearances. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM