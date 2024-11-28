Indian cricket teams calls on Australian PM ahead of practice game in Canberra

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday hosted a reception for the travelling Indian cricket team ahead of its two-two-day pink ball practice match against PM's XI here from November 30.

The game will take place the Manuka Oval serving as good preparation for the day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6.

India recorded their biggest win on Australia soil when they hammered the hosts by 295 runs in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

Following the protocol, India skipper Rohit Sharma introduced all his teammates to Albanese, who praised heroes of the first Test including Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

"Anthony Albanese @AlboMP Big challenge ahead for the PM's XI at Manuka Oval this week against an amazing Indian side," the Prime Minister posted on X after the meeting at Australian parliament.

But as I said to PM @narendramodi, I’m backing the Aussies to get the job done. pic.twitter.com/zEHdnjQDLS — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 28, 2024

The PM's XI led by Jack Edwards also called on Albanese.

Cricket diplomacy is a part of India-Australia relations.

Albanese, with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, had met players of both teams during a Test in Ahmedabad last year when the Australian Prime Minister was in India on an official visit.