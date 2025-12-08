Indian Deaf Cricket Association unveils team jersey for 3-match T20 series in UAE

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday unveiled the team jersey for the upcoming 3-match T20 series -- between IDCA Deaf vs Dubai Deaf -- to be played in Sharjah, UAE, from December 10 to 13.

The unveiling ceremony was held in the presence of the Indian deaf cricket team participating in the prestigious series, IDCA support partners and IDCA board members.

"Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series,” said IDCA President Sumit Jain.

IDCA Deaf Team: Virender Singh (Captain), Suhail Ahmad, R Yashwanth Naidu, Santosh Kumar Mohapatra, Aswin Kaliaperumal (WK), Rahul Vaghamshi, Ihjas Pattappil, Samiullah Khan Pathan (WK), Pranil More, Viraj Kolte, Jigar Thakkar, Vaibhav Paranjpe, Deepak Kumar, Fahimuddin.