Indian deaf team wins inaugural ADCA T20I Asia Cup

Cuttack, Feb 25 (PTI) The Indian deaf cricket team beat Sri Lanka by six wickets to win the inaugural Asia Cup T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

The Indian side had earlier beaten Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first match of the competition before recording a commanding 10-wicket victory over Nepal.

Sri Lanka won the third match of the competition by six wickets against Nepal.

In a reverse fixture, Sri Lanka crushed Nepal by 157 runs while the team from the island nation made India work hard for a narrow one-run win.

India, however, crushed Nepal in their next match by nine wickets to make their place in the final.

Sai Akash was adjudged Player of the Match in the final for his 14-ball 27 and two wickets.

Sri Lanka’s Gimadu L Malkam was declared the best batter as well as payer of the series for scoring 196 runs. His compatriot Gihan Lasidu D’ Silva was named the best bowler for his 10 wickets in the competition. PTI DDV PDS PDS