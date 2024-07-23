Indian defender Sanatomba Singh Yanglem signs for FC Goa

Margao, Jul 23 (PTI) FC Goa on Tuesday announced signing defender Sanatomba Singh Yanglem ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season.

Yanglem became the Gaurs' seventh signing before the 2024-25 season gets underway, with others being goalkeeper Lara Sharma, defenders Sangwan and Muhammad Hammad, midfielders Iker Guarrotxena and Dejan Drazic and forward Alan Saji.

The 18-year-old Yanglem, who is a Reliance Foundation Young Champs academy graduate, has penned a multi-year contract with the club.

He helped the RFYC win the 2018-19 sub-junior I-League besides finishing as the runner-up in the 2022-23 MFA (Mumbai Football Association) Super Division.

In his 42 outings with the RYFC, Yanglem produced four assists and was involved in 18 clean sheets.

Yanglem said, “This team is renowned for nurturing young talent and helping them achieve their potential. In my position as a left-back, I have two seniors, Aakash Sangwan and Jay Gupta, to look up to and learn from.” FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said, “He is technically sound, a solid defender and shows remarkable bravery and aggression on the field, making it difficult for opponents. He is also physically strong and has a promising future ahead despite his young age.” PTI AYG DDV