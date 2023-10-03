Indian divers continue to disappoint at Asian Games

Hangzhou, Oct 3 (PTI) Indian divers continued to disappoint as Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi and London Singh Hemam failed to qualify for the final of the men's 3m springboard event at the Asian Games, finishing a lowly 16th and 17th in the preliminary stage here on Tuesday.

While Siddharth ended on 17th spot in the preliminary stage with total points of 236.35, London finished on the last spot garnering 207 points.

A total of 12 divers qualified for the final with China's Zongyuan Wang (494.05), Jaegyeong Yi of Korea (425.30) and another Chinese Jiuyuan Zheng (420.65) finishing on top three spots in the prelims.

On Monday, London had finished 12th in the men's 1m springboard diving event with total points of 207.80.

While London's campaign ended, Siddharth will be in action in the men's 10m platform event on Wednesday, the final day of diving competition in the continental showpiece. PTI SSC SSC APA APA