Record-breaking Abhishek, Varun continue to top ICC T20 rankings

Dubai: Rapidly-rising Indian batting star Abhishek Sharma widened the gap between him and the rest by achieving the highest-ever rating points, while Varun Chakravarthy continued to top the bowling charts in the latest ICC T20 International Rankings issued on Wednesday.

However, Pakistan's Saim Ayub has ended Hardik Pandya's run at the top of the T20I all-rounder rankings.

Abhishek broke a record that has lasted for almost five years by reaching the highest-ever rating 931 points in the ICC Rankings following India's title-winning run at the just-concluded Asia Cup here.

The 25-year-old overtook the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020, the ICC said in a statement.

The left-hander, who was adjudged player of the tournament in Asia Cup for his blazing form that helped him score at a strike rate of over 200, also surpassed the previous best ratings of teammates Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909).

Abhishek only made his international debut last year, but has put together an amazing record amassed a total of 314 runs at an average of 44.85 in the seven Asia Cup games.

He now leads England's Phil Salt in second place by a total of 82 rating points, while his India teammate Tilak Varma remains in third place in the batter rankings after his 213 runs at the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka gains two spots to improve to fifth with a new career-high rating following his 261 runs at the Asia Cup, while teammate Kusal Perera (up two places to ninth), Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) and India's Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) also made gains following some impressive efforts at the same tournament.

Chakravarthy remained the No.1 ranked bowler in T20I cricket after seven scalps at the Asia Cup, with teammate Kuldeep Yadav (up nine spots to 12th), Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (up 12 places to equal 13th) and Bangladesh tweaker Rishad Hossain (up six rungs to 20th) among the big movers on the latest rankings.

Saim Ayub displaced Pandya to claim top spot in the all-rounders' category for the first time.

Ayub was in horrendous batting form but did well with the ball collecting eight wickets and his efforts saw him rise four places overall and overtake Pandya in the No.1 spot for all-rounders.

Pandya dropped to second and eight rating points behind Ayub, while Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (up four spots to 13th) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (up three places to equal 30th) were the other players to make ground in the all-rounder category this week.