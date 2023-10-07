Indian duo Satwik-Chirag wins historic doubles gold at Asian Games

Hangzhou: The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty downed South Korea's Korea's Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho 21-18 21-16 to clinch a historic gold medal at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

The Indian pair made multiple mini comebacks to win the opening game in 29 minutes.

But, in the second game, the Indians put their rivals under pressure and sealed the match that lasted 57 minutes.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag thus became the first-ever Indian badminton doubles pair to win the Asian Games gold medal, having eliminated former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the last-four stage.